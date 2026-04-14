Former Jets Sixth-Round Pick Wins Second Straight AHL Moose Man of the Year Award

Beyond the ice, this defenseman shines. Bauer's dedication to community efforts earns him a second consecutive prestigious award, impacting families and aspiring young players.
On Tuesday, the Manitoba Moose have announced that 24-year-old defenseman Tyrel Bauer has been named the organization’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for the 2025–26 season, recognizing his outstanding community contributions throughout the year.
Bauer earns the honor for a second consecutive season and continues to build a strong reputation off the ice alongside his role as a steady, defensive-minded blueliner.
The Jets' 2020 sixth-round pick has appeared in 51 games this season, recording one goal and three assists for four points while posting a plus-nine rating as a reliable stay-at-home defenseman.
The Cochrane, Alberta native also collected multiple internal team honors, including the 2025–26 EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award, the Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award, and the Goodlife Fan Favourite Award.
Bauer’s impact in the community has been extensive, highlighted by his work with the Kinship and Foster Family Network of Manitoba, where he helped welcome foster families to 15 home games while spending time with children and caregivers, signing autographs, and distributing team memorabilia. He has also been a consistent presence with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy for a third straight year, serving as a coach and mentor for a U11 team.
In total, Bauer made roughly 40 community and fan engagement appearances this season, including participation in multiple Project 11 mental health initiatives like school visits and a charity golf tournament.
With the award, Bauer is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL’s 2025–26 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, which honors the league’s overall Man of the Year. The award is named after former Hershey Bears forward Yanick Dupré, who passed away in 1997 following a battle with leukemia. The league is expected to announce the winner later this month.
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