Former Jets That Will Be Playing At The Winter Olympics

The Winnipeg Jets will have strong representation at the upcoming men’s international ice hockey tournament in Milan, headlined by some of the franchise’s biggest stars. Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor are set to suit up for Team USA, while Josh Morrissey will patrol the blue line for Team Canada.
While those household names grab the spotlight, they are not the only players with ties to the Jets organization making the trip overseas. Several former Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose players are also set to compete on the international stage, offering fans a chance to reconnect with some familiar faces.
The former fifth round selection by the Jets in the 2017 NHL Draft, will make his Olympic debut representing his home country of Germany. Gawanke developed into a productive junior player with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles before turning professional in North America.
The 26 year old defenseman spent four seasons with the Manitoba Moose, where he emerged as an offensive contributor from the blue line. In 207 American Hockey League games, Gawanke recorded 114 points and became a steady presence on the Moose back end. He was later moved to the San Jose Barracuda before deciding to continue his career overseas.
Gawanke now plays in the German DEL with Adler Mannheim and is expected to slot into a bottom pairing role for Germany in Milan. His experience in North America and ability to move the puck could prove valuable as Germany looks to make noise in the tournament.
Another former Moose player heading to Milan is Latvian forward Haralds Egle. After completing his NCAA career at Clarkson University, Egle joined the Manitoba Moose to begin his professional journey.
Egle appeared in 55 games across two seasons in the North American professional ranks, collecting 19 points during that stretch. While his time in the Jets organization was brief, it helped springboard a career that has since taken him across several European leagues.
Now 29 years old, Egle is skating for HC Energie Karlovy Vary in the Czech league. With Team Latvia, he is projected to serve as an extra forward and may rotate into the lineup if injuries arise.
As the Jets’ current stars chase gold for their respective countries, a pair of former organizational players will also represent their nations in Milan. For Winnipeg fans, the tournament provides not only a chance to cheer for Hellebuyck, Connor and Morrissey, but also an opportunity to follow the international journeys of players who once wore Jets colors.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.