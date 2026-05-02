Former Mid-Round Pick Makes Pro Debut With Winnipeg's AHL Moose Saturday

Injuries deplete the Moose lineup, but a promising NCAA defender joins the playoff push against a dominant Griffins squad.
While the Winnipeg Jets have wrapped up their NHL campaign, their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, is still chasing postseason success as they open their division semifinal series against the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Manitoba enters the matchup facing adversity, as top prospects Elias Salomonsson and Nikita Chibrikov have both been ruled out with season-ending injuries. Their absence leaves a significant gap in the Moose lineup at a critical time, forcing the team to look elsewhere for reinforcements.
One such addition comes from the NCAA, where Jets prospect Garrett Brown is set to make his AHL debut in Game 1. The 22-year-old defenseman, a fourth-round pick in 2022, arrives from the University of Denver after recording two goals and 14 points with a plus-12 rating in 34 games this season.
The San Jose native is expected to remain in the professional ranks moving forward, using this playoff opportunity as a stepping stone into a larger role with Manitoba next year.
Brown’s arrival could provide a timely boost for a Moose team looking to defy the odds against one of the most dominant clubs in recent AHL history. Grand Rapids, the top affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, is coming off a record-setting 2025–26 campaign in which they posted a franchise-best 51-16-4-1 record.
The Griffins established historic benchmarks throughout the season, holding the best record in league history at multiple checkpoints and finishing near the top of all-time marks across the board.
After earning a first-round bye, Grand Rapids enters the series as a heavy favorite not only to advance but to contend for the Calder Cup. For Manitoba, the challenge is steep, but the opportunity remains.
With key injuries testing their depth and new faces stepping into the spotlight, the Moose will look to rally and deliver a postseason surprise against a Griffins team widely considered the class of the league.
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