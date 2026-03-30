Four Jets Prospects To Watch in The OHL Playoffs

Now in his second season with Saginaw, Cloutier is aiming to help spark an upset, though the series has opened in challenging fashion, with Kitchener earning convincing wins of 6–4 in Game 1 and 4–0 in Game 2. Cloutier has struggled to make an impact so far, going pointless with a minus-three rating in the opener and finishing minus-one in Game 2. He and the Spirit will try to turn things around as the series shifts back to Saginaw for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday.