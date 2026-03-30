Four Jets Prospects To Watch in The OHL Playoffs

Quartet of Winnipeg prospects are turning heads in the OHL playoffs with standout performances including Kieron Walton, Kevin He.
While the NHL playoffs are still a few weeks away, the postseason is already in full swing across junior hockey. The NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament has reached the semi-final stage, while the Ontario Hockey League is deep into its first round, giving fans in Winnipeg plenty to watch.
The OHL playoffs in particular hold added significance for Winnipeg Jets fans, as four of the organization’s prospects are competing, including several well-known names within the fanbase. With high-stakes games underway, these matchups offer a valuable glimpse at the development of potential future contributors as they gain experience in some of the most important moments of their careers so far.
Kieron Walton - Peterborough Petes
The most notable prospect in the group is Kieron Walton, a sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2024 NHL Draft, who has enjoyed a dominant season in the Ontario Hockey League after being traded midseason to the Peterborough Petes. The 19-year-old finished the regular season with 88 points in 62 games, including 40 goals and 48 assists, ranking eighth in league scoring.
Walton has carried that momentum into the playoffs, playing a pivotal role in Peterborough’s first-round series against the North Bay Battalion, where the Petes hold a 2–1 series lead. After a narrow 1–0 loss in Game 1, Walton made his mark in Game 2 by recording an assist before scoring the overtime winner in a 4–3 victory.
The Toronto native followed that performance in Game 3 by assisting on the opening goal and once again delivering in overtime with his second consecutive game-winning goal. With the Petes entering the postseason as the fourth seed in the East, Walton’s standout play has quickly made him a must-watch talent and could help spark a deep playoff run for Peterborough.
Kevin He - Flint Firebirds
Somewhat surprisingly, Kieron Walton is not the leading scorer among Jets prospects in the OHL playoffs, as that distinction currently belongs to Kevin He, Winnipeg’s fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has been outstanding in a lopsided first-round series, with the Flint Firebirds dominating the Owen Sound Attack through two games, winning 8–1 in Game 1 before rolling to a 11–1 rout in Game 2.
The 19-year-old Chinese-Canadian forward has played a major role in both victories, recording three assists in Game 1 before following it up with two goals and an assist in Game 2. While He trailed Walton in regular season production, he was still among the league’s most dangerous offensive players, finishing with 39 goals and 38 assists for 77 points in 60 games.
Jacob Cloutier - Saginaw Spirit
Saginaw entered the postseason as the eighth seed in the Western Conference and now face a difficult first-round matchup against the top-seeded Kitchener Rangers. Cloutier, Winnipeg’s seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, may not bring the same offensive firepower as Kieron Walton or Kevin He, but he has still been a steady contributor, finishing the regular season with 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points in 64 games, matching his output from his rookie campaign.
Now in his second season with Saginaw, Cloutier is aiming to help spark an upset, though the series has opened in challenging fashion, with Kitchener earning convincing wins of 6–4 in Game 1 and 4–0 in Game 2. Cloutier has struggled to make an impact so far, going pointless with a minus-three rating in the opener and finishing minus-one in Game 2. He and the Spirit will try to turn things around as the series shifts back to Saginaw for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday.
Edison Engle - Brantford Bulldogs
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Brantford Bulldogs enter the postseason as the top seed in the Eastern Conference and are leaning on Engle to anchor their defense. The mobile blueliner, selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, has established himself as one of the more reliable mobile defensemen in the OHL.
The 19-year-old from Arlington Heights, Illinois posted 28 points and a strong plus-26 rating in 61 regular season games, though his offensive production has yet to carry over into the playoffs.
Engle remains without a point through two postseason games but has still played an important role in Brantford’s success, helping the Bulldogs secure convincing wins over the Sudbury Wolves. With Brantford looking like a serious contender, Engle’s steady defensive presence continues to be a key factor in limiting opposing offenses.
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