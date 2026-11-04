Fun Facts From Winnipeg's Record-Breaking, Four-Goal Comeback versus the Montreal Canadiens

Winnipeg Jets
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Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2026 6:50 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 6:50 PM
Updated Nov 4, 2026 9:11 PM
Defying a 99 percent win probability, the Jets shattered NHL records by erasing a four-goal deficit in the final minutes to snap a historic nine-game losing streak.
With just over two and a half minutes left in regulation and the game seemingly decided, the Winnipeg Jets pulled off the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history Tuesday night, erasing a 4-0 deficit to tie the Montreal Canadiens, before then winning in overtime. The loss was also a sour one for Montreal, who were playing their first game in the club's new Hometown Remix jersey.
The moment beat the previous record for the latest start to a four-goal comeback, set by the Los Angeles Kings in November of 2007 when they began their comeback at 52:46, according to multiple sources. Sportsnet Stats also reported it was the fastest four goals against in Montreal Canadiens history.
It was a moment that stunned the hockey world with many interesting statistics and numbers coming out afterwards the further outlined how truly special the moment was.
According to Action Network, Montreal at one point held a 99 percent win probability, when up 4-0 with 2:31 remaining and around this time, Winnipeg's moneyline odds were as high as +7500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This means a $10 bet on the Jets to pull of the seemingly impossible would've netted betters $750 profit.
When looking at exceptionally rare the moment was, in 3,257 instances of an NHL team being scoreless and trailing by four or more goals with under three minutes remaining, the Jets were the only team to ever managed to do better than cut the deficit in half, according to OptaStats.
Also, the NHL posted, teams losing by four or more goals entering the final three minutes of regulation, regular season and playoff combined, are now 1-10,300 with the Jets victory on Tuesday.
The rally began when Tyrel Bauer scored the first goal of his NHL career. The 24-year-old former sixth round pick spent the last four seasons with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and finally made the jump to the pros this season.
It was a big night for the Cochrane, Alberta native, who added his first career assist on Winnipeg's second goal to further provoke a comeback. In 214 AHL games, Bauer posted 21 points and 401 penalty minutes.
Winnipeg scored five goals in total, with the final one coming in overtime. According to the NHL, it is only the fourth time a goaltender has allowed five goals after the 50-minute mark, and the first time it has happened in the final five minutes of a game.
The collapse marked the second straight game in which Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler allowed four or more goals. He has now done so just six times in 26 career NHL starts, having done it only four times before this week.
The win snapped a nine-game winless streak for the Jets, their longest drought since an 11-game losing streak stretched from mid-December to early January last season.
It was a truly historic moment and brought fans back to Winnipeg's memorable two-goal comeback in Game 7 of the first round in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs when under two minutes left in the game, the Jets scored twice with Cole Perfetti scoring the tying goal with 1.6 seconds left in the game before captain Adam Lowry won the game in overtime.
It was another stellar effort by a Jets group that never says die and will look to keep momentum going Thursday when hosting the Vancouver Canucks.
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