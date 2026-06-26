Hurricanes Offer Alexander Nikishin, First Rounder To Winnipeg For Connor Hellebuyck

Carolina targets a franchise netminder by dangling a championship defenseman and draft capital, igniting a high-stakes bidding war for Winnipeg’s decorated veteran as several NHL rivals circle.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported Thursday afternoon that the Carolina Hurricanes have made a formal offer to the Winnipeg Jets for three-time Vezina Trophy winner and Olympic gold medalist Connor Hellebuyck, marking the first official bid for one of the most decorated goaltenders in the game.
According to sources cited by Seravalli, the offer is believed to include a first-round pick along with pending restricted free agent defenseman Alexander Nikishin, a 24-year-old who carved out a role as a solid bottom-pairing defenseman on Carolina's championship roster this past season.
Nikishin has surfaced in trade discussions in recent weeks and represents an intriguing piece for a Jets organization that could use young defensive depth. Carolina also has financial flexibility in the form of future draft capital, still holding four first-round picks over the next three drafts after acquiring an additional selection as part of the Mikko Rantanen trade that brought Logan Stankoven to the Hurricanes last season.
The Hurricanes are not alone in their pursuit as Seravalli noted that the Florida Panthers have also been testing the waters on a Hellebuyck deal, and that comes on the heels of an already busy offseason for Florida. The Panthers have already added Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and physical forward Garrett Hathaway from the Philadelphia Flyers.
Beyond Carolina and Florida, Seravalli identified Utah, Detroit, Buffalo and San Jose as teams positioned to make offers of their own, suggesting the Jets will have no shortage of options as they navigate what figures to be one of the most significant goaltender trades in recent NHL history.
The historical context around goaltender trades is worth noting. Seravalli pointed out that goalies rarely command significant returns on the trade market, with the last time a netminder fetched a first-round pick coming all the way back in 2018 when Ryan Miller was dealt.
A future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated goaltenders of his generation, the 33-year-old Michigan native is not a typical trade chip, and the return Winnipeg receives should reflect that.
The reporting gained further credibility when Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed on the FAN Hockey Show that he has also heard Carolina's name connected to Hellebuyck, while adding that he believes several other teams are preparing to enter the bidding as well.
Hellebuyck is coming off a difficult season by his standards, posting a 23-23-11 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage across 57 starts, numbers that reflect both his own injury struggles and the toll that a banged-up defensive corps took on the team as a whole. Whether the Jets view that as a reason to move on or simply a down year for a generational talent remains to be seen.
What is clear is that the market for Hellebuyck is real, competitive and growing. Kevin Cheveldayoff will not be short of options, and the return he ultimately secures could go a long way toward defining the next chapter of this franchise.
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