Hurricanes Offer Alexander Nikishin, First Rounder To Winnipeg For Connor Hellebuyck

Hellebuyck is coming off a difficult season by his standards, posting a 23-23-11 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage across 57 starts, numbers that reflect both his own injury struggles and the toll that a banged-up defensive corps took on the team as a whole. Whether the Jets view that as a reason to move on or simply a down year for a generational talent remains to be seen.