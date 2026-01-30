"I Feel Stuck Here": Once-Promising Jets Prospects Upset With Lack Of Opportunities

The Winnipeg Jets have faced criticism in recent years for struggling to create opportunities for their young prospects, and that issue has resurfaced with one former first-round pick now openly expressing frustration with the organization.
Selected 20th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Finnish defenseman Ville Heinola was once considered one of the Jets’ most promising prospects. However, as he approaches his 25th birthday in March, Heinola has yet to establish himself at the NHL level. He has appeared in just 53 NHL games, recording one goal and 11 assists for 12 points.
This season, Heinola has spent the majority of his time with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL, where he has posted 18 points in 38 games. Despite several injury-related openings on the Jets’ blue line at different points during the season, Heinola has not received an NHL call-up.
Heinola recently spoke candidly about his situation in an interview with Finnish outlet Ilta-Sanomat, voicing frustration over what he believes has been a lack of opportunity.
“What annoys me the most is that I don't think I've ever had a decent chance in the NHL after my first year,” Heinola said. “I feel like I'm stuck here.”
The defenseman made it clear that remaining in the AHL is not his long-term goal, even though he believes his relationship with the organization remains professional.
“There's no other way to do this than to play so well that they have no choice but to promote me to the NHL,” Heinola explained. “I think I've been on good terms with everyone. I haven't heard anyone say anything bad about me.”
Heinola added that both he and his agent have consistently tried to work cooperatively with the Jets, but the situation has grown more frustrating as other players receive opportunities ahead of him.
“My game has been going well lately, but there are guys from next door who are making it to the NHL,” Heinola said. “So far, however, I haven't been ready to give up on the NHL dream. I feel and know that I can play there.”
Heinola’s name has surfaced in trade discussions in the past, though no deal has materialized. Earlier this season, the Jets placed him on waivers, a move that did not result in another team claiming him.
“Still, it was a big disappointment that no club picked me up,” Heinola said. “And if that opportunity hasn't come here, why couldn't the club have let me go somewhere else, where I might have had a chance?”
The repeated setbacks have taken a mental toll on the young defenseman, who acknowledged that recent months have been especially challenging.
“This has been by far the most mentally difficult period of my career,” Heinola said.
As the season continues, it remains unclear what the future holds for Heinola. Whether he remains with the Jets, is moved via trade, or eventually finds a fresh start elsewhere is still to be determined. What is clear, however, is that Jets management now finds itself dealing with a once-promising prospect who is growing increasingly frustrated and disgruntled.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.