Insider Reports Reveal Jets Trade Block: Potential Trades, Returns and Teams Interested

Niederreiter, 33, still has two years remaining on his contract but has seen his offensive production dip into the 30 to 40 point range after peaking with a 57-point season for Minnesota in 2016–17. While no longer a top-line contributor, he remains a reliable, experienced forward who could be moved for a lower-round draft pick. Teams like San Jose, Montreal, and Seattle could value his leadership, while an intriguing possibility exists with the New York Islanders, the club that drafted Niederreiter fifth overall in 2010. With the Islanders pushing for a playoff spot, a reunion could make sense for both sides.