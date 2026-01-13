Insider Reports Reveal Jets Trade Block: Potential Trades, Returns and Teams Interested

The Winnipeg Jets have been rumored for some time to be exploring a partial tear down this season, with the organization potentially shifting focus toward the future. The idea would be to move veteran players, open roster spots for younger talent from the minors and junior ranks, and use the remainder of the season as an evaluation period ahead of next year and beyond.
While speculation has surrounded the Jets for weeks, a clearer picture of who could be on the move is beginning to emerge. Pending free agents such as Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn remain widely expected to be dealt, even though they were not included in the most recent report. However, new insight from NHL insider Chris Johnston has added several notable names to the discussion.
On The Chris Johnston Show, Johnston reported that Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Gustav Nyquist are all potential trade candidates as the Jets weigh their options ahead of the deadline. All three are veteran forwards who could appeal to Stanley Cup contenders looking to bolster their depth for a playoff run.
Niederreiter, 33, still has two years remaining on his contract but has seen his offensive production dip into the 30 to 40 point range after peaking with a 57-point season for Minnesota in 2016–17. While no longer a top-line contributor, he remains a reliable, experienced forward who could be moved for a lower-round draft pick. Teams like San Jose, Montreal, and Seattle could value his leadership, while an intriguing possibility exists with the New York Islanders, the club that drafted Niederreiter fifth overall in 2010. With the Islanders pushing for a playoff spot, a reunion could make sense for both sides.
Namestnikov, also 33, is enduring one of the most difficult seasons of his career and, like Niederreiter, is signed for two more seasons. Known for his versatility, Namestnikov can play up and down the lineup and finished last season with a career-high 27 assists. In the right situation, he could rediscover his game as a middle-six contributor. San Jose, Montreal, and Seattle again stand out as potential fits, but Tampa Bay presents an especially compelling option.
The Lightning drafted Namestnikov 27th overall in 2011, and with Brayden Point recently sidelined by injury, Tampa Bay could be looking for flexible depth. The organization has a history of adding veteran forwards before playoff runs, making Namestnikov a logical depth target.
The most challenging contract to move may belong to Gustav Nyquist. After posting a career-best 75 points two seasons ago, Nyquist struggled mightily last year and hoped for a fresh start in Winnipeg yet that turnaround has not materialized.
Nyquist is once again having a difficult season and is on pace to finish below the 20-point mark. He carries a $3.25 million cap hit as a pending free agent, which complicates trade discussions. Still, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is expected to explore every avenue to either recoup some value or simply move the contract before season’s end.
For Jets fans, the emergence of these names is an encouraging sign that the organization may finally be committing to a youth movement. If veterans are moved, it could open the door for prospects to earn meaningful NHL opportunities. Combined with the likely departures of defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn, Winnipeg could accumulate valuable assets and create much-needed flexibility heading into the offseason.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.