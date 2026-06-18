Jets and Cole Perfetti In Contract Talks, But Extension Remains Elusive

The timing is complicated by what was a difficult season for Perfetti. After finishing with 18 goals and 32 assists for 50 points across a full 82-game campaign the year prior, expectations were high for him to take another step forward in his development. Instead, the Whitby, Ontario native took a step back, managing 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 68 games, with injury playing a role in keeping him out of the lineup for a stretch of the season.