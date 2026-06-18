Jets and Cole Perfetti In Contract Talks, But Extension Remains Elusive

Coming off a regression in production and looming offer sheet threats, the young forward’s stagnant negotiations leave Winnipeg’s front office balancing long-term potential against a difficult season.
With trade speculation swirling around star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck dominating the headlines, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff must also carve out time to sort out the future of restricted free agent Cole Perfetti.
According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, speaking on the Barn Burner podcast, sorting that out may take a while. Dreger reported that the Jets and the 24-year-old forward have been in contract discussions, but a deal does not appear to be close at this time.
The timing is complicated by what was a difficult season for Perfetti. After finishing with 18 goals and 32 assists for 50 points across a full 82-game campaign the year prior, expectations were high for him to take another step forward in his development. Instead, the Whitby, Ontario native took a step back, managing 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 68 games, with injury playing a role in keeping him out of the lineup for a stretch of the season.
A down year for a player heading into contract negotiations is rarely a recipe for smooth talks, and it figures to make finding a mutually agreeable number that much more difficult for both sides. Perfetti will feel the weight of his draft pedigree, having gone 10th overall to Winnipeg in the 2020 NHL Draft, while the Jets will understandably anchor their offer to what he produced in 2025-26.
Winnipeg enters the offseason with over $21 million in cap space, giving Cheveldayoff the financial flexibility to get a deal done if the two sides can find common ground. The Jets would very much like to keep Perfetti in the fold as part of their long-term plans, but wanting a player back and agreeing on his value are two very different things.
Adding another layer of complexity to the situation is the offer sheet window, which opens on June 30th. Should another team decide Perfetti is worth pursuing, they can present him with an offer sheet that would force Winnipeg to either match or walk away with compensatory draft picks. Given the uncertainty already surrounding the Jets this summer, an offer sheet would be the last thing Cheveldayoff needs landing on his desk.
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