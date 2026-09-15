Jets Announce 51-Player Training Camp Roster, Connor Hellebuyck Expected to Be Absent

As elite prospects like Viggo Björck push for roster spots, a looming standoff with star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck threatens to overshadow the start of Winnipeg’s season.
On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets announced their training camp roster and schedule. The Jets have invited 51 players to camp, which will run from Thursday, September 17th to the 25th and take place at Hockey For All Centre.
Among the notable names looking to make the main roster is recent eighth overall pick Viggo Björck, who is coming off a strong season with Djurgårdens IF in the SHL, where he posted 15 points in 42 games before adding three more in the playoffs.
Connor Hellebuyck is also listed on the roster, though some are questioning whether he'll actually attend given the offseason drama surrounding his trade request from the team. TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's episode of Insider Trading that he doesn't believe Hellebuyck will report to training camp and that his absence will cause the Jets to respond Dreger said on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Goaltenders
The goaltending group includes six names, headlined by Hellebuyck, who posted a 23-23-11 record with an .895 save percentage and a 2.86 goals against average across 57 games last season.
Thomas Milic, who split time between Winnipeg and Manitoba, is also on the list after finishing 20-13-6 with a .905 save percentage in 41 AHL games, along with a rough three game stint at the NHL level.
Stuart Skinner, who is expected to be the Jets starter this season after splitting last season between Pittsburgh and Edmonton. The netminders rounding out the group include Isaac Poulter and Alex Worthington, both out of the ECHL and AHL ranks, round out the group, along with Domenic DiVincentiis, who impressed in the AHL postseason with a .955 save percentage over five playoff games.
Defense
On the back end, 18 defensemen are in camp, led by veterans Josh Morrissey, who posted 55 points last season, and Dylan DeMelo, along with Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg.
Also in the mix are a handful of prospects looking to push for a roster spot, including Elias Salomonsson, who split time between Winnipeg and Manitoba, Henry Thrun, who joins the organization after helping the Toronto Marlies to a Calder Cup title, and Alfons Freij, who spent most of last season overseas before finishing the year with the Moose.
Forwards
The forward group is the largest, with 27 names on the list. Mark Scheifele, coming off a 103 point season, headlines the group along with leading goal scorer Kyle Connor, who potted 39 goals and 92 points, and Gabriel Vilardi, who posted 69 points of his own.
Also in camp is Björck, along with fellow prospects Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow and Kevin He, all looking to carve out roles at the NHL level after strong showings in the AHL and junior ranks last season.
With training camp opening later this week, all eyes will be on whether Hellebuyck reports as scheduled, or whether the goaltender's trade situation forces the Jets to make a decision before puck drop on the regular season.
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