Jets Announce Roster for 2026 Prospect Challenge in Gatineau

First-round picks Viggo Björck and Brayden Yager headline a powerhouse youth squad set to clash with Canadian rivals in Gatineau during this high-stakes weekend prospect showcase.
On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets have announced their roster for the upcoming Prospect Challenge, a showcase tournament that will bring together some of the top young talent from Winnipeg alongside Canadian rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens.
The games will be hosted in Gatineau, Quebec, at the Centre Slush Puppie, with the tournament running Saturday and Sunday, September 12-13.
This marks the second straight year the Jets have taken part in a prospect tournament, and Winnipeg has put together a roster featuring several of its top young pieces, headlined by 2026 first-round pick Viggo Björck, along with fellow first-rounders Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager.
Forwards
Leading the forward group is Yager, the 22-year-old Saskatoon product who split last season between the Manitoba Moose and the Winnipeg Jets, posting 13 points in 68 AHL games before adding four points in seven Moose playoff contests. Barlow, a 21-year-old winger out of Orillia, Ontario, also spent the year with Manitoba, chipping in 16 points across 65 games.
Headlining the group is Björck, Winnipeg's prized new prospect out of Stockholm, who posted 15 points in 42 games with Djurgårdens IF of the SHL before adding three points in three playoff games.
The forward corps also features a pair of strong OHL scorers in 6-foot-6 winger Kieron Walton, who combined for 52 points across stops with Sudbury and Peterborough, and Jacob Cloutier, an Ottawa native who put up 47 points in 64 games with the Saginaw Spirit.
Owen Martin, a Manitoba product who broke out with 26 goals and 56 points in 65 games for the WHL's Spokane Chiefs, and Kevin He, a Beijing-born winger who combined for 46 points across two OHL stops in Niagara and Flint, add further scoring depth up front.
Free-agent invite Jett Lajoie, a Winnipeg product playing in his hometown tournament, posted 32 points in 62 games with the WHL's Prince George Cougars before adding six points in 12 playoff games.
Ryan Howard, a 6-foot-1 winger from Kirkland, Quebec, chipped in 20 points in 62 games with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts, while Lucas Wahlin split time between St. Thomas University and the Moose, and Davis Burnside, a free-agent invite out of Ohio State, spent last season with Manitoba as well.
Fabian Wagner, a Swedish forward with the Moose, and Jacob Julien, who split time between Manitoba and the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, round out the group, along with Savin Virk.
Defencemen
On the blue line, Winnipeg will bring in seven defensemen, led by Alexandre Taillefer, an 18-year-old from Richelieu, Quebec, who posted 17 points in 28 games with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts. Noa Ta'amu, an 18-year-old from Kansas City, played a physical game for the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, racking up 81 penalty minutes to go with 12 points in 62 games.
Evan Nause, a free-agent invite from Riverview, New Brunswick, had a strong season with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, posting 22 points in 65 games, while Alfons Freij split time between Sweden's Timrå IK and the Moose, combining for 14 points across both stops.
Free-agent invites Lukas Gustafsson and Sam Sedley add further experience to the group. Gustafsson, out of Boston College, split last season between the NCAA and the Moose, while Sedley logged time with both the ECHL's Allen Americans and the AHL's Belleville Senators, adding nine points in nine playoff games with Belleville. Rounding out the blueline is Garrett Brown, a Buffalo, New York, native, split the year between the University of Denver and the Moose.
Goaltenders
In net, Winnipeg will look to free-agent invite Alex Worthington, a 6-foot-3 netminder from Waldheim, Saskatchewan, who was an invite to last year's tournament and spent this past season with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. He'll be joined by Samuel Hrenák, a 6-foot-3 Slovak goaltender who split time between HK Dukla Trencin and the USHL's Fargo Force, posting a sharp .918 save percentage at both stops.
Complete Tournament Schedule
Game 1: Montreal vs. Winnipeg — Saturday, Sept. 12, 12:00 PM
Game 2: Toronto vs. Ottawa — Saturday, Sept. 12, 5:00 PM
Game 3: Winnipeg vs. Toronto — Sunday, Sept. 13, 12:00 PM
Game 4: Montreal vs. Ottawa — Sunday, Sept. 13, 5:00 PM
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