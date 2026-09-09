Jets Announce Roster for 2026 Prospect Challenge in Gatineau

Free-agent invites Lukas Gustafsson and Sam Sedley add further experience to the group. Gustafsson, out of Boston College, split last season between the NCAA and the Moose, while Sedley logged time with both the ECHL's Allen Americans and the AHL's Belleville Senators, adding nine points in nine playoff games with Belleville. Rounding out the blueline is Garrett Brown, a Buffalo, New York, native, split the year between the University of Denver and the Moose.