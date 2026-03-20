Jets' Blow Out Loss To Bruins Likely Ends Any Hopes Of Playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets saw their already slim playoff hopes all but disappear Thursday night after a lopsided 6-1 loss in a must win game, leaving the club facing long odds down the stretch of the NHL season.
According to MoneyPuck, Winnipeg’s chances of reaching the postseason have dropped to just 4.4 per cent. The defeat highlighted the steep climb ahead as the Jets would need a near perfect finish while passing four teams in the standings to secure a playoff spot.
With the odds stacked against them, many fans and analysts are calling for a shift in priorities. Rather than pushing veterans heavily in a long shot chase, there is growing support for reducing workloads and evaluating younger talent.
That approach could include expanded roles for prospects like Brad Lambert and Isak Rosen, who could see more than 20 minutes per game over the final stretch. Increased ice time would give the organization a better sense of their development and readiness for next season.
Attention has also turned to star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who has carried a heavy workload all season. Resting Hellebuyck in favor of backup Eric Comrie could help preserve his health while also giving Comrie a chance to showcase his abilities ahead of free agency.
Comrie has become a popular figure with both teammates and fans and could benefit from increased starts, especially with the Jets expected to look toward younger options like Thomas Milic as a potential backup next season.
The Jets are also among the top 12 teams in toughest strength of schedule and still have multiple games against playoff caliber opponents, including the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, and two matchups with the Colorado Avalanche.
With 14 games remaining, the Jets would likely need to win nearly all of them to keep their playoff hopes alive, a scenario many see as unrealistic. As a result, attention is shifting toward long term planning, including player development and potential draft positioning.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.