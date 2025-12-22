Jets Can't Ignore Morgan Barron's Career Year Any Longer

Scoring has been hard to come by for the Winnipeg Jets this season, with timely offense arriving far too infrequently. Yet amid the struggles, one unlikely contributor has helped keep games competitive and provided a much-needed spark in recent weeks.

Morgan Barron, long viewed as a depth forward, has elevated his play and delivered in key moments. His effort was on full display last Friday against the Colorado Avalanche, when he scored a hard-earned shorthanded goal by outworking star defenseman Cale Makar for the puck before breaking in alone and finishing with a smooth backhand move. Barron followed that performance with another highlight the very next game, converting on a solo scoring chance against Utah on Sunday to score in back-to-back games.

The recent surge is a return to form for Barron, who made an early impact this season with five points in his first four games. After a quieter stretch, the 27-year-old has rediscovered his scoring touch, recording four goals and one assist over his last six games.

Through 29 games, the Halifax native has seven goals and five assists for 12 points. He is now just five goals shy of a new career high and is on pace to surpass the 30-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. Barron’s production has come largely from a third-line role alongside Adam Lowry and Alex Iafallo, as well as steady contributions on the Jets’ top penalty-killing unit.

While Barron has been capitalizing on his opportunities, head coach Scott Arniel has continued to search for answers elsewhere in the lineup. Off-season addition Gustav Nyquist has struggled to find consistency and has recently been deployed alongside top-line fixtures Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele in an effort to jump-start his game.

If Nyquist’s difficulties persist, Arniel may look to reward Barron for his recent play by giving him a look with more offensively skilled linemates. Barron’s speed, work ethic and confidence could make him a viable third option on the top line while he remains in form.

For a Jets team searching desperately for offensive sparks, Barron’s emergence has been a rare positive. Whether his role expands or not, his recent performance has made a compelling case that he deserves continued opportunities as Winnipeg looks for ways to navigate a challenging stretch of the season.

