Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Return From Devils Looks Stronger Than Rumored Sabres Offer

Winnipeg Jets
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2026 3:56 PMPublished Oct 24, 2026 3:56 PM
Winnipeg prioritized roster flexibility and long-term depth by choosing New Jersey’s multi-player package over a Buffalo deal that centered on swapping high-end draft picks and established starters.
When the Winnipeg Jets finally traded Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Friday, the reaction to the return was mixed. A debate has since taken hold on would the Jets have been better off with the deal that reportedly sat on the table at the NHL Draft?
Winnipeg sent Hellebuyck to New Jersey for forward Dawson Mercer, recent 12th overall pick Alexander Command, veteran center Nick Bjugstad, who is currently on the injured reserve, goaltender Nico Daws, a 2029 second-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
Reports after the draft said the Jets had a Hellebuyck deal available from the Buffalo Sabres. According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the package would have included the fourth overall pick, which Buffalo used on Daxon Rudolph, plus starting goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a player believed to be Jack Quinn and at least one more asset.
The Sabres also reportedly wanted Winnipeg's eighth overall pick as part of the deal. Comparing the two packages piece by piece, the Devils' offer comes out ahead, if only slightly in some areas.
In goal, Luukkonen is the more established NHL name, while Daws is two years younger and earlier in his development. Daws went 9-11-0 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage in his first NHL season, then returned to the minors and improved.
Over the next two seasons, he went 5-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .925 save percentage, all team-leading marks for the Devils over that span. This season, he allowed six goals on 32 shots in his season opener against the New York Islanders, but quickly rebounded, allowing five goals on 54 shots over his next three starts, nabbing two wins. Luukkonen has shown he can be a fringe NHL starter, while the jury is still out on Daws.
Among forwards, Mercer and Quinn are very close as the Sabres winger has ten points in as many games this season and a career high of 51 points, while mostly being a 40-to-50-point player.
Mercer, a year younger at 24, has a slighly higher career best of 56 points and so far has four assists but no goal in ten games this season. Quinn is listed mainly as a winger, while Mercer can play right wing and center, giving Winnipeg added flexibility that matters in today's NHL. Both are pending restricted free agents, so neither has an edge in financial flexibility but Mercer appears to be the slightly better option.
The draft picks may be the clearest difference as Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said at his press conference that Winnipeg was going to select Viggo Björck wherever it was picking if he was available. A trade with Buffalo would therefore have meant moving up to fourth overall for a player the Jets landed at eighth overall anyway.
The unnamed additional asset in the Buffalo offer makes it hard to judge that package in full. But whatever it was would have had to outweigh a return that also includes Bjugstad, a depth center and pending free agent, and two picks, including the second-rounder. Cheveldayoff said he can use the added assets at the trade deadline to help further bolster the roster.
Bjugstad is recovering from surgery last month on a torn muscle and is expected to be out four to six months, though Cheveldayoff said some issues remain under a doctor's care. He is on IR in Winnipeg and will not need to be placed on long-term injured reserve.
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