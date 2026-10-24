Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Return From Devils Looks Stronger Than Rumored Sabres Offer

Over the next two seasons, he went 5-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .925 save percentage, all team-leading marks for the Devils over that span. This season, he allowed six goals on 32 shots in his season opener against the New York Islanders, but quickly rebounded, allowing five goals on 54 shots over his next three starts, nabbing two wins. Luukkonen has shown he can be a fringe NHL starter, while the jury is still out on Daws.