Jets Could Explore Adding Battle-Tested Defense Prospect With Eighth Overall Pick

Latvian standout Alberts Smits offers Kevin Cheveldayoff a rare top-ten opportunity to inject elite size and Olympic-tested experience into Winnipeg’s blue line for a rapid competitive retool.
After missing the playoffs this season, the Winnipeg Jets are hoping to execute a quick retool and return to Stanley Cup contention as soon as possible.
Much of the conversation surrounding the franchise’s future has centered around its first-round draft selection. Winnipeg enters the 2026 NHL Draft holding the eighth overall pick, giving the organization a rare opportunity to add elite young talent to its pipeline.
The selection represents general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff’s highest draft pick since 2020, when he selected Cole Perfetti 10th overall, and his first top-10 selection since taking Patrik Laine second overall in 2016.
With the draft quickly approaching, the Jets face a significant organizational decision. Winnipeg could move the pick in exchange for immediate roster help, but if Cheveldayoff elects to keep the selection, several high-end prospects could be available when the Jets are on the clock. One player who may attract serious interest is Latvian defenseman Alberts Smits.
Smits has emerged as one of the most intriguing international prospects in the 2026 draft class and is widely viewed as one of the top Latvian hockey prospects in recent memory. Depending on the ranking service, the 18-year-old blueliner is projected to be selected anywhere between fourth and 15th overall.
Standing six-foot-three, Smits combines ideal NHL size with an offensive skillset that has impressed scouts throughout the season. The young defenseman spent this past year playing professionally in Finland’s top league, Liiga, with Jukurit.
Despite competing against older and more experienced competition, Smits recorded 15 points in 47 games while showcasing strong skating ability, puck-moving instincts, and offensive creativity from the back end. He is expected to return to Jukurit next season to continue his development. While his club season helped elevate his draft stock, Smits truly established himself on the international stage.
Few draft-eligible players can match the level of experience Smits accumulated this past season. He suited up for Latvia at the World Junior Championship, the IIHF World Championship, and the Winter Olympics, making him one of the rare prospects in this draft class to appear in all three major international tournaments in the same year.
At the World Juniors, Smits was one of Latvia’s most impactful players, recording one goal and four assists in five games while averaging a point per game from the blue line.
He later represented Latvia at the Olympics, where he held his own against many of the best players in the world. Smits finished the tournament with two assists and a minus-two rating in four games while continuing to log important minutes against elite competition.
Most recently, Smits added four assists in eight games at the IIHF World Championship before Latvia was eliminated in the quarterfinals following a 2-0 loss to Norway on Thursday.
The combination of big-game experience, offensive upside and NHL-ready size has made Smits one of the most battle-tested prospects available in this year’s draft.
For Winnipeg, the fit could make significant sense as they would be able to make a meaningful addition to their blueline in the near future, where Smits could operate as another anchor on the blueline with Josh Morrissey.
If selected inside the top 10, Smits would also become the highest-drafted Latvian player since Zemgus Girgensons was taken 14th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft. Should Smits remain available when Winnipeg selects eighth overall, the Jets could find themselves with an opportunity to add one of the most unique and experienced players in the entire draft class.
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