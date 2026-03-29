Jets Could Land Fresh Start, Swapping Scott Arniel For Bruce Cassidy

Stanley Cup winner Bruce Cassidy is suddenly available. Could he be the Winnipeg Jets' fresh start and championship spark?
In a stunning decision late in the regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights have parted ways with head coach Bruce Cassidy, despite the team holding a playoff position with just nine games remaining.
The move has sent shockwaves across the NHL, as Cassidy had been widely viewed as a steady and successful presence behind the bench. Vegas quickly named veteran bench boss John Tortorella as his replacement, signaling an immediate shift in direction as the team prepares for the postseason.
Cassidy’s résumé speaks for itself. He led the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup championship in his first season with the club and compiled a strong 178-99-43 record during his tenure in Vegas. Prior to that, he enjoyed a highly successful run with the Boston Bruins, where he posted a 245-108-46 record and guided the team to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, ultimately falling to the St. Louis Blues.
He also earned the Jack Adams Award in the 2019–20 season and has been involved internationally, serving as an assistant coach for Team Canada at events such as the 4 Nations Face-Off and the recent Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.
The unexpected firing could have ripple effects across the league, including for the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg is currently navigating its second season under head coach Scott Arniel, but has struggled to stay in the playoff picture and remains on the outside looking in.
With the Jets facing an uncertain offseason, Cassidy’s sudden availability could present an intriguing option. Known for his structured systems and ability to elevate teams into contenders, he represents a proven winner with a track record of postseason success.
While no immediate changes are expected in Winnipeg, the timing of Cassidy’s dismissal opens the door for speculation. If the Jets decide a reset is necessary, bringing in an experienced coach with championship pedigree could be a path worth exploring as they look to return to playoff contention next season.
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