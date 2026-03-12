Jets Defenseman Playing 700th Career Game Thursday vs Capitals

The Winnipeg Jets are preparing for a crucial matchup Thursday night as they host the New York Rangers in a game that could play a significant role in their late push toward the postseason.
With the regular season winding down, Winnipeg finds itself attempting to mount a historic comeback to reach the playoffs. Facing a team currently sitting in the bottom three of the league standings, Thursday’s game presents an important opportunity for the Jets to secure two critical points in the standings and keep their postseason hopes alive.
While the stakes are high in the standings, the game will also mark a major personal milestone for veteran defenseman Dylan DeMelo. The 32-year-old London, Ontario native is set to play the 700th game of his career in the National Hockey League. DeMelo has appeared in 699 games entering Thursday night’s contest, building a steady career defined by consistency and reliability on the blue line.
Over the course of his career, DeMelo has recorded 23 goals and 157 assists for a total of 180 points. This season he has contributed three goals and 14 assists in 63 games while continuing to play an important shutdown role for Winnipeg.
DeMelo’s steady presence on the back end has helped anchor a Jets defensive group that has earned recognition as one of the league’s strongest units. Winnipeg’s blue line has taken home the distinction of being the NHL’s best defense in each of the last two seasons, and DeMelo has been a central piece of that success.
As the Jets chase a playoff berth, Thursday night offers both a pivotal moment in the standings and a chance to celebrate one of the team’s most dependable players reaching a significant career milestone. For DeMelo and the Jets, it is a night where personal history and team urgency meet on the ice.
