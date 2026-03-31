Jets "Didn't Really Get Too Far" When it Came To Trading Cole Perfetti Says NHL Insider

Jets explored trade options for offensive help, but serious Cole Perfetti deals never materialized.
The Winnipeg Jets are navigating a difficult follow-up campaign after delivering the best regular season in franchise history a year ago, prompting questions about how the organization plans to retool while remaining competitive in the National Hockey League.
As the trade deadline approached, Winnipeg found itself at the center of multiple rumors involving high-profile roster moves. Among the most notable storylines was speculation surrounding Cole Perfetti, the team’s former top-10 selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Reports suggested the 24-year-old forward had surfaced in trade discussions, raising concerns among fans about the team potentially moving on from one of its emerging offensive talents.
That speculation was addressed this past week by The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, who clarified that Winnipeg’s intentions were not to shop Perfetti, but rather to find complementary pieces to elevate his role on the second line.
Speaking on Daily Faceoff's The Sheet, Pagnotta explained that the Jets had explored options across the league to identify players who could mesh with Perfetti’s playmaking style. However, those conversations occasionally led opposing teams to inquire about acquiring Perfetti himself, discussions that ultimately did not progress.
The clarification aligned with the sentiment among some Jets fans, who questioned the logic of trading a young, developing forward as a starting point for a roster retool.
Not all observers agree with this however, as some fans have argued that Winnipeg could have leveraged Perfetti’s value to address its need for a more established second-line center. One such viewpoint, shared on social media, suggested an alternative approach that would have seen younger forwards like Isak Rosen and Brad Lambert take on larger roles alongside a newly acquired pivot.
For now, the Jets will need to answer if they are committed to Perfetti or not as part of their core moving forward as the Whitby, Ontario native is set to become a restricted free agent this July. Winnipeg has the choice of negotiating a contract extension or exploring other options, including a potential sign-and-trade scenario, a strategy that has gained traction across the league in recent off-seasons.
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