Jets' ECHL Admirals To Be Effected By Rumored Work Stoppage

A potential work stoppage in the ECHL could soon affect the Winnipeg Jets’ affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals, adding more uncertainty to a struggling season. The next ECHL games aren’t scheduled until after Boxing Day, which some say makes it a strategic time for a strike.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman addressed the situation during his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, explaining that ECHL players recently voted to give their leadership group an option to strike, with a player meeting set for Monday and a strike possibly happening as soon as Tuesday.

Friedman noted that the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expired last summer and, unlike the AHL, the ECHL does not have a fallback agreement. He explained that in the AHL, if the CBA expires, both sides agree not to strike or lock out and operate under the previous agreement until a new one is reached. The ECHL currently lacks such protections.

Friedman described recent negotiations as “fierce,” saying both sides have made little progress and that some individuals are being accused of “unfair practices.” He added that everything around the negotiations has been “pretty nasty” and that some players have been receiving notes directly about the talks, calling it another footnote in negotiations “going off the rails.”

He also highlighted additional complications for players if a strike occurs, noting that some may lose team-provided housing over the holiday break. Friedman sympathized with everyone involved, saying he hates seeing work stoppages happen, not just in hockey but in any workplace, and hopes the issue can be resolved before fans and players are left with uncertainty during the holidays.

For the Norfolk Admirals, a strike would come during a difficult season. The team currently sits with a 7-18-2-0 record, the worst in the ECHL. Despite the team’s struggles, there have been a few bright spots. Young defenseman Ben Zloty has been leading the Admirals in scoring from the blue line with 20 points in 24 games, while netminder Isaac Poulter has been solid between the pipes with a 5-5-0 record, a 2.90 goals-against average, and a .905 save percentage.

Friedman also noted that with no games scheduled until after Boxing Day, the timing of a strike could be convenient for players, but warned of the long-term consequences work stoppages can have on professional and personal relationships. While the AHL is close to finalizing a new CBA that could go into effect this week, the ECHL has not reached a deal, leaving the door open for a potential work stoppage.

