Jets Extend Point Streak, Urgency Grows After OT Loss To Stars

The Winnipeg Jets extended their recent point streak Monday night by forcing overtime against the Dallas Stars before falling 4–3 in the extra frame.
The single point keeps Winnipeg trending in the right direction, as the Jets have now picked up points in 11 of their last 15 games. That stretch has helped them stay in the playoff race, though they still trail a postseason spot by nine points. While the Jets are doing their best to remain competitive, the margin for error continues to shrink with several teams ahead of them in the standings.
Jumping four teams remains a difficult task, with the current second wild card club also standing in the way. All but one of those teams hold significant leads, and the closest sits six points ahead.
Monday’s game was driven largely by Winnipeg’s top six forwards, particularly the developing chemistry between Cole Perfetti and Gabe Vilardi. Vilardi opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Perfetti and captain Adam Lowry. Later, Perfetti returned the favor on the power play, finishing a sharp passing sequence with Vilardi and Mark Scheifele to put the Jets back on the board.
The Jets also received a much needed contribution from the blue line late in regulation. Logan Stanley continued his career year by scoring the game tying goal in the final two minutes, firing a slap shot from the faceoff dot to force overtime. The goal was a welcomed sight for a team that has struggled to generate offense from its defense.
Stanley’s performance could also factor into upcoming roster decisions. He is considered a potential trade candidate, and any boost to his value ahead of the deadline benefits Winnipeg. The Jets could look to move Stanley in a deal that brings back a player with term who can develop chemistry quickly and contribute both now and in future seasons.
That type of move aligns with the Jets’ broader goals, whether it is adding a complementary piece or pursuing a high potential but costly option such as Seattle center Shane Wright. If the Jets want to stay in the playoff conversation, they must start adding wins rather than relying on single points alone.
