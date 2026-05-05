Jets Eye Franchise-Altering Opportunity During Tuesday's NHL Draft Lottery

Winnipeg enters the 2026 lottery with slim odds but high stakes, chasing a top-four pick to land elite prospects like Gavin McKenna and reshape their future.
On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets face a pivotal moment as they head into the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, where even a small rise in the order could put them in position to secure a franchise-changing talent and significantly alter their future trajectory.
After finishing the season with a 35-35-12 record, Winnipeg enters the lottery with a 6.5 percent chance at landing the coveted first overall selection, holding 65 of the 1,000 possible lottery combinations. While those odds may seem slim, the structure of the lottery leaves the door open for meaningful movement as even climbing just a few spots could make all the difference for the Jets.
This year’s draft class is widely viewed as one of the deepest in recent memory, particularly at the top end.
Canadian forward Gavin McKenna and Swedish standout Ivar Stenberg are seen as the two premier offensive talents, while Canadian defenseman Keaton Verhoeff has emerged as a dominant presence on the blue line.
Close behind them is American defenseman Chase Reid, who has been steadily rising up draft boards and is projected by many to go fourth overall.
For Winnipeg, breaking into the top four would likely secure one of these high-impact players, a potential cornerstone piece capable of accelerating a retool or long-term rebuild. Moving up just three spots in the lottery is far from unprecedented, making the scenario a realistic and tantalizing possibility for Jets fans.
The lottery itself will also offer a different kind of intrigue this year as it'll be a continuation of last year’s format with the drawing of the lottery balls taking place live on television, allowing fans to witness the ping-pong balls being selected in real time rather than revealed afterward.
The combination of strong draft talent and the unpredictability of the lottery makes this a must-watch event for all Jets fans, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and Sportsnet.
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