Jets Find New ECHL Home With Bloomington Bison

By the afternoon, Winnipeg had already lined up its next move, announcing a new affiliation agreement with the Bloomington Bison for the 2026-27 season. The Bison give the Jets organization a partner that has shown steady progress since entering the league.
In just their second season in the ECHL, Bloomington posted a solid 37-30-5 record in 2025-26, good enough to secure the franchise's first-ever postseason berth for the Kelly Cup playoffs. The Bison also picked up the first playoff victory in franchise history, winning 5-3 over the Toledo Walleye, the ECHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.
Bloomington spent its first two seasons in the league affiliated with the New York Rangers and the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack before making the switch to Winnipeg's organization. The Bison will open their third season on Saturday, October 17, when they host the Kalamazoo Wings.
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