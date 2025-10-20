Jets' Former First Round Pick Set For Season Debut Monday

Brad Lambert will make his long-awaited return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup Monday night when the team visits the Calgary Flames, marking his first NHL appearance of the 2025-26 season.

The 21-year-old forward is expected to slot into the Jets’ third line alongside center Vladislav Namestnikov and winger Alex Iafallo, a setup that should give the young playmaker a strong opportunity to contribute right away.

Line Combinations: Jets at Flames

Brad Lambert makes his season debut as the Jets face the Flames. Unpack Winnipeg's evolving forward lines and defense pairings against Calgary.

Lambert’s call-up from the Manitoba Moose was finalized over the weekend, following Winnipeg’s 4-1 victory against Nashville. The move signals confidence from the Jets’ coaching staff in a prospect who has steadily climbed the organizational ladder since being selected 30th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Finnish-born winger has already gained a taste of the NHL, appearing in six games with Winnipeg last season and collecting two assists. In the AHL, Lambert has been a consistent producer. After a breakout rookie campaign that earned him All-Rookie Team recognition, he followed up with a 35-point performance last year, tallying seven goals and 28 assists across 61 contests. Through 139 career games with the Moose, he’s amassed 93 points and has continued to refine his two-way game.

Lambert joins the Jets at an opportune time as they head to Calgary to face a Flames squad struggling out of the gate. Calgary has stumbled to a 1-5-0 record, ranking near the bottom of the league in both goals allowed and overall goal differential. So far this season, the Jets have opened strongly with a 4-1-0 record, having scored 21 goals while allowing 12 in those first five games.

Jets Aim to Extend Hot Start as Flames Seek Turnaround in High-Stakes Canadian Clash

Jets soar with a scorching start, while the struggling Flames desperately seek a home turnaround in this intense Canadian rivalry.