Jets' Garrett Brown, Denver Play in National Championship Saturday vs Wisconsin

Jets prospect Garrett Brown eyes National Championship glory with Denver, showcasing his steady defense in a crucial collegiate showdown.
The Winnipeg Jets are making a strong late push as the regular season winds down, positioning themselves as one of the NHL’s hottest teams at a critical moment. Riding a 13-5-4 stretch over their last 22 games, Winnipeg has surged back into the playoff conversation and will look to carry that momentum into their final four contests of the season.
Despite the recent success, the Jets still have work to do as they sit three points behind the Los Angeles Kings in the standings, leaving little margin for error. To keep their postseason hopes alive, Winnipeg will need to maintain its current form and hope for some help elsewhere in the standings.
While the focus remains on the NHL roster, there is also excitement building around one of the organization’s prospects. Garrett Brown, a fourth round selection in 2022, is set to take the ice in one of the biggest games of his young career. The defenseman will suit up for the Denver Pioneers on Saturday in the National Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Brown, known more for his smooth skating and steady presence than high-end offensive production, has contributed 12 points in 33 games this season. However, his impact has been especially noticeable during the Frozen Four tournament.
In the semifinals against Michigan, Brown picked up a key assist on Denver’s late game tying goal, helping force overtime. The Pioneers eventually secured the win in double overtime on a memorable goal from forward Kent Anderson.
Through three tournament games, Brown has posted a plus-two rating in each outing, quietly playing a reliable role in Denver’s run to the championship. Jets fans looking ahead to the future will have a chance to watch Brown on a big stage, as Denver faces Wisconsin in the title game at 4:30 CT on TSN2 and TSN+.
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