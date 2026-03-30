Jets' Garrett Brown To Play in NCAA Frozen Four With Denver Pioneers

The Frozen Four features four powerhouse programs with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the opening matchup, followed by the Michigan Wolverines facing the Denver Pioneers. The second game carries added importance for fans of the Winnipeg Jets, as Denver’s lineup includes Jets prospect Garrett Brown. Selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Brown is a 21-year-old defensive defenseman currently in his third season with the Pioneers.