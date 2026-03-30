Jets' Garrett Brown To Play in NCAA Frozen Four With Denver Pioneers

Jets prospect Garrett Brown chases a second national title with Denver, battling Michigan in a high-stakes Frozen Four matchup.
Next Thursday, the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament reaches its final stage as the remaining teams battle in the national semi-finals. While American college hockey may not always be top of mind for fans in Winnipeg, there is still a strong reason to pay attention this year.
The Frozen Four features four powerhouse programs with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the opening matchup, followed by the Michigan Wolverines facing the Denver Pioneers. The second game carries added importance for fans of the Winnipeg Jets, as Denver’s lineup includes Jets prospect Garrett Brown. Selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Brown is a 21-year-old defensive defenseman currently in his third season with the Pioneers.
Standing at six foot three, Brown has carved out a key role on Denver’s blue line. He was instrumental in the team’s strong defensive showing in the regional round, helping limit the defending national champion Western Michigan Broncos to just two goals. That performance helped secure Denver’s place in the Frozen Four and continued a run of high-level play for the young defenseman.
Since arriving at Denver, Brown has already experienced championship success, winning a national title during the 2023 to 2024 season. Now, he finds himself one step away from another opportunity to compete for college hockey’s top prize. With four passionate fan bases set to create an intense and energetic atmosphere, the Frozen Four promises to deliver some of the most exciting moments of the season.
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