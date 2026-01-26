Jets Have Discussed Move For Kraken's Shane Wright, Cole Perfetti Involved in Trade Talks

The ideal scenario for Winnipeg would be to add Wright while keeping Perfetti, using draft picks or other assets to acquire the former fourth overall pick. Wright could develop alongside Perfetti and potentially form a dynamic second-line duo similar to what Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have provided for the Jets over the years. Gabe Vilardi has already found success playing with Jonathan Toews and Perfetti, and with Wright at center, he could help the young duo could take step forward.