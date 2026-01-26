Jets Have Discussed Move For Kraken's Shane Wright, Cole Perfetti Involved in Trade Talks

The Winnipeg Jets are enduring one of their toughest seasons in years. Just as the team appeared to be gaining traction and inching closer to the playoff race, they suffered a crushing setback on Saturday night, falling 5-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on home ice.
It has been a season to forget for Winnipeg, and attention may already be turning toward the future. That shift in focus appears evident in recent trade rumors surrounding the club. The Jets have occupied both sides of the trade market this season, at times being listed as potential buyers while also seeing several of their own players frequently mentioned in trade discussions.
Winnipeg would ideally like to move pending free agents or players who may not factor into the team’s long-term plans, such as Luke Schenn or Logan Stanley, in an effort to get younger.
According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, who spoke with Daily Faceoff’s Jeff Marek late Saturday, the Jets have shown interest in Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright amid ongoing trade speculation. The report also noted that Jets forward Cole Perfetti might have been involved in those discussions.
Moving Perfetti in a deal for Wright would likely feel like a lateral move, or possibly a step backward, for Winnipeg. The Jets largely know what they have in Perfetti, who recorded 50 points last season and has shown the ability to reach that level again. Wright, while slightly younger at 22 compared to Perfetti’s 24, produced similar numbers last season with 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points in 79 games.
The ideal scenario for Winnipeg would be to add Wright while keeping Perfetti, using draft picks or other assets to acquire the former fourth overall pick. Wright could develop alongside Perfetti and potentially form a dynamic second-line duo similar to what Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have provided for the Jets over the years. Gabe Vilardi has already found success playing with Jonathan Toews and Perfetti, and with Wright at center, he could help the young duo could take step forward.
So far this season, Wright has seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 51 games while playing primarily in a middle-six role with the Kraken. Perfetti, meanwhile, has four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 37 games as a top-six forward for Winnipeg.
