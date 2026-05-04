Jets' Jonathan Toews Headlines Masterton Finalists After Remarkable NHL Comeback

After overcoming years of health setbacks to lead the league in face-offs at age 38, the veteran center joins Rasmus Dahlin and Gabriel Landeskog as finalists.
The NHL announced Monday that Winnipeg Jets center Jonathan Toews has been named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Few stories this season capture those qualities more completely than Toews’ long-awaited return to the league.
After missing two and a half seasons due to a series of health issues, Toews made a historic comeback in 2025–26, signing with his hometown Jets. At 38, he is no longer the dominant two-way force who once anchored a dynasty in Chicago, but his return alone stands as one of the most compelling narratives in recent NHL history.
While his offensive production has naturally declined from his peak years as a consistent 60-to-80 point player, Toews proved he could still contribute meaningfully.
He appeared in all 82 games this season, recording 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points while averaging just under 14 and a half minutes of ice time per game. Perhaps most impressively, he remained elite in the face-off circle, posting a league-leading 62.1 percent win rate, ranking as the top centers in the league with 800 or more draws this regular season.
Beyond the numbers, Toews provided stability and leadership down the middle for Winnipeg, embracing a depth role while maintaining the professionalism that defined his career. His commitment to his hometown team has also been clear; he has expressed no interest in leaving, even if roster changes arise.
Toews is joined by two other finalists whose seasons were also shaped by adversity like Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin, who delivered a career-best performance under extraordinarily difficult personal circumstances. During the offseason, his fiancée, Carolina Matovec, suffered sudden heart failure while the couple was on vacation.
She spent weeks on life support before undergoing a heart transplant, followed by months of recovery. The couple also endured the loss of their unborn child. Despite the emotional toll, Dahlin produced a career-high 74 points in 77 games, emerging as one of the league’s top defensemen.
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is the third finalist after completing a grueling journey back to the ice. He missed three full regular seasons due to knee injuries stemming from the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup run, undergoing four major procedures.
In his first full season back, Landeskog faced another setback when he suffered broken ribs in January. Despite this, he recorded 35 points in 60 games while adjusting to a reduced role and ice time, demonstrating resilience and determination throughout the year.
With three powerful stories of perseverance, this year’s Masterton Trophy race presents a difficult decision. Whether it is Toews’ emotional homecoming, Dahlin’s strength through personal tragedy, or Landeskog’s battle back from years of injury, each finalist embodies the spirit of the award in a deeply meaningful way.
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