Jets' Jonathan Toews Reportedly Not Interested in Waiving No-Move Clause

The Winnipeg Jets have struggled mightily this season, posting a 22-26-8 record that leaves them well outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. With the NHL trade deadline approaching, speculation is building that the organization could look to make changes in an effort to reshape the roster for the future.
Several notable Jets players have surfaced in trade discussions in recent weeks. One name that has not generated as much public buzz is veteran center Jonathan Toews. The Winnipeg native signed a one year, $2 million contract last offseason that includes performance bonuses tied to individual and team success. His deal also carries a full no move clause, giving him complete control over his future.
Despite the team’s struggles, Toews made it clear he has no interest in waiving that protection. In an exclusive interview with Murat Ates of The Athletic, Toews stated plainly, "I wouldn’t consider going anywhere."
That stance could complicate matters for the Jets front office. Toews’ affordable cap hit and extensive playoff résumé would likely make him an attractive option for a contending team seeking depth down the middle. His experience and leadership could help stabilize a bottom six forward group on a Stanley Cup hopeful roster.
On the ice, Toews has produced modest numbers this season. Through 56 games, he has recorded seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points, along with a minus-17 rating.
