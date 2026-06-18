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Jets, Kevin Cheveldayoff In Early Stages Of Extension Talks

Jake Tye
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Winnipeg moves to secure the architect of its consistent postseason success, rewarding a veteran executive renowned for convincing elite talent to commit long-term to the Manitoba capital.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported late Wednesday that the Winnipeg Jets and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff are in the early stages of contract extension talks.

Cheveldayoff's current deal, a three-year extension he signed with the organization back in 2022, is set to expire, prompting the two sides to begin exploring what comes next.

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It would be hard to make a case against bringing him back as Cheveldayoff has been with the Jets organization since the franchise relocated from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011, and over the course of 15 seasons, he has helped transform the club into one of the more respected organizations in the NHL. 

The Jets have qualified for the playoffs in eight of those 15 seasons, including a particularly impressive stretch of seven appearances in the last nine years, with four series wins during that run.

What separates Cheveldayoff from many of his peers, however, is his ability to retain elite talent in Winnipeg, a market that has not always been an easy sell for players around the league. 

Despite some players openly noting their reluctance to play in the Manitoba capital, Cheveldayoff has managed to lock up cornerstone pieces like Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck to long-term commitments, preserving a championship window that remains very much open. It is a feat that speaks to both his organizational acumen and his ability to build a culture worth staying for.

Before joining the Jets, Cheveldayoff served as assistant general manager with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2009 to 2011, getting a front-row seat to one of the great dynasties of the modern NHL era before taking the reins in Winnipeg.

With the Jets expected to carry significant cap space into the off-season, a new contract for Cheveldayoff would allow him to hit the ground running and pursue the moves necessary to push Winnipeg deeper into contention heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

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