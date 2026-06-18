Jets, Kevin Cheveldayoff In Early Stages Of Extension Talks

Winnipeg moves to secure the architect of its consistent postseason success, rewarding a veteran executive renowned for convincing elite talent to commit long-term to the Manitoba capital.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported late Wednesday that the Winnipeg Jets and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff are in the early stages of contract extension talks.
Cheveldayoff's current deal, a three-year extension he signed with the organization back in 2022, is set to expire, prompting the two sides to begin exploring what comes next.
The Jets have qualified for the playoffs in eight of those 15 seasons, including a particularly impressive stretch of seven appearances in the last nine years, with four series wins during that run.
What separates Cheveldayoff from many of his peers, however, is his ability to retain elite talent in Winnipeg, a market that has not always been an easy sell for players around the league.
Despite some players openly noting their reluctance to play in the Manitoba capital, Cheveldayoff has managed to lock up cornerstone pieces like Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck to long-term commitments, preserving a championship window that remains very much open. It is a feat that speaks to both his organizational acumen and his ability to build a culture worth staying for.
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