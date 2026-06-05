Jets' Kyle Connor Finishes 5th in Lady Byng Trophy Voting

The Winnipeg star paired 92 points with elite sportsmanship to earn top honors, capping a season defined by his first alternate captaincy and an Olympic gold medal.
On Friday, the NHL announced its 2026 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner with Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield taking home the award presented annually to the player who best combines sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct, and a high level of on-ice performance.
Caufield earned a comfortable victory in the voting, finishing 776 votes, 174 points ahead of Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar, who placed second. Winnipeg Jets star Kyle Connor also received significant recognition, finishing fifth in the voting with 348 voting points.
Connor's placement comes after another highly productive season for the 29-year-old Michigan native, who scored 39 goals and recorded 53 assists, the second-highest assist total of his career to finish the year with 92 points. It marked the third time in the past five seasons that Connor eclipsed the 90-point plateau.
Long respected for his professionalism and leadership, Connor took on an expanded role within the Jets organization this season, serving as an alternate captain for the first time in his career.
His reputation for sportsmanship extended beyond the NHL as well. While representing Team USA at the Winter Olympics, Connor appeared in just two games but remained a supportive teammate throughout the tournament, helping contribute to a gold-medal-winning effort.
Despite a disappointing end to Winnipeg's season, Connor continued to display the qualities that have made him one of the franchise's most respected players. His commitment to the organization and positive presence both on and off the ice remain encouraging signs for Jets fans, especially with the expectation that he will continue to be a key part of the team's future.
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