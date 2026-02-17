Jets Make Multiple Roster Moves As Team Returns To Practice For Second-Half Tune-Up

The Winnipeg Jets are beginning to filter back into the city following vacations and the Olympic break, turning their attention toward a return to regular season action midway through next week.
With several key players still away or sidelined, the organization made a series of roster moves to help facilitate full practices. Winnipeg is currently without starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, top forward Kyle Connor and star defenseman Josh Morrissey.
To stabilize the roster during workouts, the Jets recalled goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis, defencemen Ville Heinola and Elias Salomonsson, and forward Walker Duehr from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
The decision to bring up two defencemen has sparked some speculation about what could be ahead for Winnipeg’s blue line. One possibility is that the team does not expect one of its injured defenders to be ready when play resumes. Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller and Neal Pionk have all dealt with injuries in recent weeks.
Another potential scenario is that the Jets are preparing for a move once the NHL trade freeze lifts next week. Defenseman Logan Stanley has been mentioned in trade speculation, and the Olympic break may have provided an opportunity for discussions to progress behind the scenes.
For now, head coach Scott Arniel offered measured updates. Miller skated Monday and is scheduled for an injured reserve skate Wednesday. Pionk is considered a possibility for the team’s upcoming road trip. Fleury is progressing but will need additional time to rebuild conditioning, potentially opening the door for Heinola or Salomonsson to remain on the roster when games resume.
There was also encouraging news on Morrissey, who was injured while representing Canada men's national ice hockey team at the Winter Olympics. He is expected to return to the lineup before the end of the tournament and could rejoin Canada as early as Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Czechia men's national ice hockey team.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.