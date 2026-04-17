Jets' Mark Scheifele, Dylan DeMelo To Represent Canada At World Championships

Scheifele eyes international redemption after a record-breaking season, while DeMelo bolsters Canada's defense at the World Championships.
As the Winnipeg Jets season comes to a close, several of the club’s top players are shifting their focus to the international stage, with the 2026 IIHF World Championship set to begin May 15 in Switzerland.
Among those already committed are Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo and star center Mark Scheifele, both of whom will suit up for Team Canada. Their additions bolster a Canadian roster that often features a mix of available NHL talent rather than a full complement of the country’s biggest stars.
Scheifele’s return to the national program comes after a turbulent year internationally. The 33 year old was notably left off Canada’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, a decision that drew scrutiny as Canada went on to capture a silver medal. Now, Scheifele will have an opportunity to reassert his value on the international stage following the most productive season of his NHL career.
DeMelo, 32, brings a different but equally valuable skill set to Canada’s blue line. While his offensive totals of three goals and 16 assists for 19 points do not stand out, he remains a steady and reliable defensive presence. His plus seven rating underscores his consistency in difficult minutes, even as Winnipeg struggled as a team.
One notable absence from Canada’s roster will be Josh Morrissey, who declined an invitation to participate. Morrissey, who represented Canada at the Olympics, cited the need to recover from injuries sustained during the NHL season.
Historically, Canada has not always iced its strongest possible roster at the World Championship due to NHL playoff commitments and player availability. Despite that, the country has still found success, capturing gold medals in 2021 and 2023, though those remain its only titles since 2017.
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