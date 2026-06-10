Jets Meet With Jakub Vaněček, Why Winnipeg Could Be the Ideal Landing Spot For Czech Defenseman

A mobile blueliner with Miro Heiskanen aspirations, the Czech standout could anchor Winnipeg's defensive rebuild after a productive season and impressive showing at the NHL Scouting Combine.
With the 2026 NHL Draft just days away, Buffalo became the center of the hockey world on Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects took part in the NHL Scouting Combine.
For Winnipeg, a franchise that holds the eighth overall pick as well as picks in the third and fourth rounds, the combine was about more than just confirming what they already knew at the top of the board. After a season that left their prospect pipeline thin and their fanbase searching for answers, the Jets used the week to cast a wide net and identify players who could help rebuild their pool of talent from the ground up.
One name generating some quiet buzz in connection with Winnipeg is Jakub Vaněček, an 18-year-old, six-foot-two defenseman from the Tri-City Americans in the WHL who has emerged as a potential second to third round target, with most scouting outlets slotting him somewhere in the late 50s to 70s range.
Vaněček confirmed he met with the Jets during the combine's interview phase and told The Hockey News the conversation went well, calling it cool to have the opportunity to sit down with the organization.
He said it would be cool to learn from Morrissey, and it is not hard to understand why. Vaněček models his game after Dallas Stars standout Miro Heiskanen, pointing to his skating and shot as the shared strengths between them, though he is quick to acknowledge the standard Heiskanen has set is an incredibly high bar to chase.
"He's a good skater, I think I'm a good skater and yeah, he's one of the best defensemen in the league so, it's really hard to compare with him, but one day I'd like to be like him," Vaněček explained.
As a six-foot-two defender sitting just shy of 200 pounds, Vaněček already has the frame that many prospects his age are still growing into. His primary area of focus for improvement is his physicality, and with his size and weight, the tools are there to develop that side of his game as he continues to mature.
On the offensive end, Vaněček was productive this season, posting 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 59 games from the blueline. His most significant stock-boosting moment, however, came on the international stage. At the U18 World Championships, he recorded three goals and two assists for five points in seven games as the Czech Republic claimed a bronze medal, a performance that turned heads across the scouting community.
What makes Vaněček a particularly intriguing prospect is how ready-made his physical profile already looks. Unlike many players his age who are still developing into their frames, Vaněček is largely there, meaning the primary work ahead of him is refining his game rather than catching up physically.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.