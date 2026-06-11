Jets Meet With Viggo Björck, Why The Swedish Sensation Could Be Worth The Size Risk At Eighth Overall

Fresh off international gold, the dynamic Swedish forward brings elite offensive instincts to Winnipeg's radar, proving his high-scoring ceiling far outweighs any concerns regarding his smaller frame.
With next week's draft now just days away, 90 of the top draft-eligible prospects in the world descended on Buffalo this past Saturday for the NHL Scouting Combine, each hoping to leave a lasting impression on the organizations that will soon be on the clock.
Holding the eighth overall pick, is the Winnipeg Jets, who went into the weekend with significant weight as the organization looked to inject new life into a prospect pipeline that took a hit following a disappointing season.
One of the more intriguing names that could fall into Winnipeg's range is Viggo Björck, an 18-year-old Swedish forward whose stock has skyrocketed over the last few months on the strength of two dominant international performances. Despite standing just five-foot-nine, Björck is a pure offensive weapon and has spent the better part of the last several months proving that size is no barrier to production at the highest levels of competition.
At the World Juniors, Björck was one of the tournament's most electric players, recording three goals and six assists for nine points in seven games as Sweden claimed their first gold medal since 2012. The performance alone would have been enough to turn heads, but Björck didn't stop there.
His play earned him a spot on Sweden's men's World Championships roster, where he held his own against current NHLers and delivered a goal and five assists for six points in eight games, a remarkable showing for a player his age at that level.
Outside of international play, Björck was one of the rare draft-eligible players to compete in the SHL this past season, suiting up for Djurgårdens and posting six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 42 games in one of the more defensively structured leagues in the world.
The Swedish forward is viewed as a consensus top five pick in this draft class, though his five-foot-nine, 181 pound frame could cause some teams to hesitate and potentially push him down the board.
It wouldn't be the first time a smaller player with elite offensive instincts found a way to thrive in the NHL. Brad Marchand, Cole Caufield, Alex DeBrincat and Logan Stankoven have all carved out significant roles in the modern game, and the belief around Björck is that his offensive ceiling is high enough to follow a similar path.
If he does slide to eighth overall, the Jets could find themselves with a potential top six forward capable of making an impact for years to come, and at that point, passing on him would be a very difficult thing to justify.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.