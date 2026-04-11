Jets' Morgan Barron To Miss Remainder Of Regular Season With Lower-Body Injury

Crucial forward Morgan Barron is out for the season. Jets face playoff push with a key lineup hole, but reinforcements are returning.
The Winnipeg Jets will be without forward Morgan Barron for the remainder of the regular season after the team confirmed he is dealing with a lower body injury, according to Jets' Colour Analyst Mitchell Clinton.
Barron was injured on April 4 during a game in Columbus and was listed as week to week starting April 6. The 27-year-old has now officially been ruled out for the Jets’ final games as they continue their push for a playoff spot.
The timing is a tough blow for Winnipeg, which has surged back into contention with a 13-5-4 record over its last 22 games. Barron has been a reliable depth piece throughout the season, contributing in both ends of the ice while adding secondary scoring.
In 65 games, Barron has recorded 11 goals and 12 assists, providing consistent production in a bottom six role. His absence leaves a gap in the Jets’ forward group at a critical point in the season.
However, Winnipeg has started to get healthier in recent weeks, which could help soften the impact of the loss. Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter have both recently returned to the lineup and are beginning to find their form.
They have been skating alongside Brad Lambert, the team’s 2022 first round pick, forming a line that has shown promise. Lambert picked up an assist in Monday’s 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken, as the trio continues to build chemistry.
With only four games left, the Jets will look for others to step up in Barron’s absence as they try to maintain their momentum and keep their playoff hopes alive.
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