Jets' Nino Niederreiter Expected To Play Big Role For Switzerland

The Winnipeg Jets will have a few players in attendance at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, but few are expected to play a larger role than middle-six forward Nino Niederreiter.
It has not been Niederreiter’s strongest NHL season. He enters the Olympic break with 19 points in 55 games and is on pace for just 28 points, which would mark a career low. Despite those struggles, the tournament presents an opportunity for a reset, and Niederreiter has already made headlines before the puck has dropped.
The Swiss forward had the honor of carrying Switzerland’s flag during the opening ceremonies, a memorable moment and a clear sign of the leadership role he holds within the national program. It was a sight to see and likely the first of many moments featuring Niederreiter once the men’s ice hockey tournament begins.
On the ice, Niederreiter is expected to log heavy minutes for Switzerland. He will skate as the second-line right winger alongside former Colorado Avalanche forward Sven Andrighetto, now with the Zurich Lions, on the left side, with Denis Malgin centering the unit. That trio is expected to handle tough matchups and provide secondary scoring behind Switzerland’s top line.
Niederreiter will also be a key contributor on special teams. He is slated to play on the second power play unit with Andrighetto and St. Louis Blues center Pius Suter, while Christoph Bertschy of HC Fribourg-Gottéron mans the left defense position and Tampa Bay Lightning defender JJ Moser lines up on the right point.
On the penalty kill, Niederreiter is part of the top unit alongside New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier, with Moser and Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler forming the defensive backbone.
Switzerland enters the tournament as a potential dark horse and could pose problems for several opponents with its depth, structure, and physical style. Niederreiter is expected to be at the center of that effort, playing in all situations and setting the tone.
The Swiss open their Olympic schedule early Thursday morning against France at 5:10 a.m. CT. They will then face a major test on Friday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. CT when they take on gold medal favorites Canada. Switzerland closes out round-robin play on Sunday with an early morning matchup against Czechia at 5:10 a.m. CT.
