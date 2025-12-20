Jets' Offense Continues To Struggle, Falling 3-2 To Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche held on for a 3–2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night, leaning on timely scoring and a strong team effort in a tightly contested matchup.

Despite the loss, Connor Hellebuyck did everything he could to keep Winnipeg within reach, turning aside 23 shots with several clutch saves as Colorado pressed for offense throughout the night. At the other end, Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was steady when needed, stopping 20 shots and denying a handful of quality chances in what was otherwise a relatively quiet outing.

Colorado set the tone early, generating multiple scoring opportunities in the opening minutes. The pressure paid off in the first period when a point shot was redirected in front, giving the Avalanche an early lead. They continued to push the pace, and the top line struck again later in the frame as Martin Nečas finished off a rush chance to make it 2–0.

Josh Manson was a standout for Colorado, contributing a pair of assists while also bringing energy and physicality. The defenseman ignited the building with an entertaining fight against Winnipeg’s Tanner Pearson, further swinging momentum in the Avalanche’s favor.

Winnipeg battled back late in the second period, finding life on the penalty kill. Morgan Barron jumped on a loose puck after a bounce off the glass, raced in alone, and beat Blackwood on a breakaway to cut the deficit to one heading into the third.

Any momentum the Jets carried into the final frame was short-lived. Colorado restored its two-goal cushion when a point shot was tipped home in front, making it 3–1. The Jets responded with a strong push, pulling within one on a redirected goal by Mark Scheifele following a well-placed pass from Gustav Nyquist.

The third period featured a physical edge and end-to-end action, including several late chances for Winnipeg, but Blackwood and the Avalanche defense held firm down the stretch.

In the end, Colorado’s early offense and depth contributions proved enough as they secured a 3–2 win, while the Jets were left searching for more consistency from their attack despite flashes of resilience. Winnipeg will look to build on the effort when they head out on the road to face the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

