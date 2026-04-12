Jets Prospect Wins Second National Title As Denver Edges Out Wisconsin in Championship Thriller

Jets prospect Garrett Brown proved instrumental, notching two assists to secure Denver's thrilling 2-1 national title victory.
In a tightly contested championship clash, the Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey captured their third national title in the past five years, edging the Wisconsin Badgers men's ice hockey 2–1 in a dramatic finish.
Despite the narrow scoreline, the game tilted heavily in Wisconsin’s favor for long stretches. The Badgers controlled much of the play and outshot Denver 30–15, generating consistent pressure that suggested a breakthrough was imminent. However, Denver’s experience and composure in key moments ultimately made the difference.
A central figure in the victory was Garrett Brown, a 2022 fourth-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets. Brown delivered his most impactful performance when it mattered most, assisting on both of Denver’s goals and finishing with a plus-two rating. It marked his fourth consecutive game posting a plus-two, underscoring his strong two-way play throughout the tournament.
Known more for his smooth skating and steady defensive presence than offensive production, Brown entered the championship with modest numbers, recording 12 points in 33 games this season.
His impact extended beyond the final as in the semifinal against the Michigan Wolverines, Brown registered a crucial assist on a late game-tying goal that forced overtime. Denver would go on to secure the win in double overtime, thanks to a memorable goal from forward Kent Anderson, punching their ticket to the championship game.
At 22 years old, Brown now faces an important decision about his future as he could make the jump to the professional ranks and potentially join the Manitoba Moose to close out the season, or return to Denver and continue contributing to one of college hockey’s most dominant programs of the past half-decade.
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