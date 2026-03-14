Jets Prospects Disrespected in Latest NHL-Affiliated Prospects Rankings

The Winnipeg Jets have quietly built a respectable prospect pipeline in recent years, with several intriguing young players working their way toward the NHL. However, when TSN's Craig Button released his ranking of the top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects for the 2025-26 season, the Jets were notably absent from the list.
Despite having promising names such as Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow, Kieron Walton and Kevin He developing within the organization, none were included in Button’s ranking. The list is difficult to crack, particularly with several high-end recent draft picks occupying prominent spots. Prospects like Anton Frondell, Brady Martin and Caleb Desnoyers headline the rankings, many of them still in junior or European leagues but carrying the pedigree of top draft selections.
That pedigree often carries significant weight in prospect rankings. Many of the players listed have yet to make the transition to professional hockey, but their draft status and projected ceilings keep them highly regarded among evaluators.
Both Yager and Barlow made the jump to the American Hockey League this season and have experienced quieter starts as they adjust to the pro game. While that transition period is common for young players, it can sometimes stall momentum in prospect rankings that prioritize immediate impact or standout performances.
Still, the omission of any Jets prospects feeds into a narrative that has followed the organization for years: the sense that Winnipeg teams and players often fly under the radar compared to larger markets around the league. While the names included on Button’s list are undeniably elite, there is a growing argument that a few Jets prospects could have warranted at least consideration.
One of the strongest cases belongs to Walton as the young forward has emerged as one of the most productive players in junior hockey this season, recording 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in just 25 games. That production places him on pace for roughly 90 points over 62 games.
Another compelling candidate is He, whose breakout campaign has become one of the most notable stories in junior hockey this year. The Chinese forward has been electric offensively, posting 36 goals and 36 assists for 72 points in 56 games while showcasing a dynamic scoring touch and strong playmaking ability.
Both Walton and He are building impressive resumes that could push them onto more prospect radars moving forward. While the Jets’ system may lack the top-heavy collection of elite prospects found in organizations that have recently drafted near the top of the NHL Draft, it remains a pipeline filled with promising talent.
Winnipeg’s sustained success at the NHL level has naturally limited its opportunities to select near the top of the draft in recent years. As a result, the organization’s prospect pool leans more on depth and development rather than headline-grabbing blue-chip names.
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