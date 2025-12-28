Jets Prospects Make Early Impact At World Juniors

The Winnipeg Jets are well represented at the World Junior Championships, with two of their top defensive prospects skating for Sweden. Having both players on the same roster has made it easier for Jets fans to track their development, and Friday’s tournament opener provided an early glimpse of how each fits into Sweden’s lineup.

Sweden returns to action Sunday against Switzerland, a confident opponent coming off a hard-fought 2–1 loss to the defending back-to-back gold medalist United States. The matchup follows Sweden’s narrow opening win over Slovakia.

The most prominent name is Sascha Boumedienne, the Jets’ 2025 first-overall pick, who is playing a significant role on Sweden’s second defensive pairing. Boumedienne logged 19:20 of ice time in the opener, moving the puck effectively and showing confidence carrying it through the neutral zone.

While his overall game was steady, he finished the night minus-one. Boumedienne is no stranger to international success, having starred at the 2025 U18 World Championship, where he recorded 14 points in seven games from the blue line and helped Sweden earn a silver medal.

Sharing the spotlight is Alfons Freij, Winnipeg’s 2024 second-round pick, who made a strong impression in his first game despite skating on the third defensive pairing. Freij saw 18:54 of ice time and was trusted with minutes on Sweden’s lethal power play, where he picked up an assist on the team’s first goal.

Known for his skating, two-way play, and poise under pressure, Freij has also gained experience with Sweden’s U20 team outside of tournament play, appearing in nine games and recording three points. As the tournament continues, Freij’s steady presence and Boumedienne’s high-end upside will be key as Sweden looks to challenge the recent gold medal dominance of Canada and the United States.

