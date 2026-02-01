Jets Quietly Pushing For Playoffs, Points in 10 Of Last 14 Games

The Winnipeg Jets are quietly turning things around at a point in the season when many had already written them off as a playoff contender.
After a deflating 4–1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Jets responded with a statement win Saturday night, edging the back to back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 2–1. While Florida is also enduring a challenging season and currently sits outside the playoff picture, defeating a team of that caliber could provide a significant momentum boost for Winnipeg.
The Jets have been collecting points when it matters most. They have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 14 games, posting a 7–4–3 record over that stretch. That mark is stronger than several current playoff teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, and New York Islanders.
At 22–25–7, Winnipeg sits eight points out of a playoff spot and the road ahead will not be easy. The Jets are entering what looks to be their toughest stretch of the season with upcoming games against the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, and Anaheim Ducks. If they can survive that portion of the schedule, they could put themselves in position to make a serious push toward a playoff berth.
There are also opportunities ahead that the Jets will need to capitalize on. The schedule includes two games against the Vancouver Canucks, along with single matchups versus the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, and Nashville Predators. To remain in the hunt, Winnipeg will almost certainly need to win the majority, if not all, of those contests.
The next 13 to 14 games will be telling in determining whether this team can pull off a late season surge. Complicating matters is the timing of the trade deadline, as the Jets have just seven games remaining before decisions must be made on the team’s direction. If Winnipeg hopes to add reinforcements for a playoff run, winning now is essential.
With the Olympic trade freeze set to begin Wednesday, league wide activity is expected to pick up in the coming days. As a result, the Jets could be among the teams making notable moves as they attempt to turn a once written off season into something more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.