Jets Racing The Clock On Whether To Buy Or Sell At Trade Deadline

The Winnipeg Jets are quickly running out of time to decide if they're going to push for the playoffs or sell and plan for next season.
The Winnipeg Jets were outmatched Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning and fell 4-1 in a decisive loss. The defeat adds to a string of struggles for the Jets, who have now lost five of their last seven games just as they were beginning to gain momentum.
Winnipeg's trajectory continues downward and could worsen with their challenging remaining schedule. The Jets currently hold a 21-25-7 record, tied with the St. Louis Blues for the third-worst record in the Western Conference.
They still face difficult matchups, including three more games against the Colorado Avalanche, two against the Dallas Stars, and single games against the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Tampa Bay Lightning, the team that just defeated them.
The Jets' road ahead will not get easier and their chances of climbing out of the league basement are diminishing. Time is also running short for the organization to make key decisions about the team’s direction.
According to insiders at TSN, the Jets are still trying to compete and see if they can make a playoff push. Meanwhile, the Olympic trade freeze begins next Wednesday, a period when many believe trades will start to take shape. Once the Olympics conclude, the trade deadline follows on March 6.
They must act quickly as the team can either make moves to strengthen the roster and attempt a turnaround or trade pending free agents and begin planning for next season. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff faces a shrinking window to make decisions. Acting promptly would give him the ability to field trade offers and pursue players without being rushed.
The next two games before the trade freeze will provide insight into the team’s strategy, as the Jets face the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on the road followed by a matchup with one of the top teams in the conference, the Dallas Stars.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.