Jets Receive Mixed Injury Updates Ahead Of Monday Clash with Kraken

Niederreiter and Namestnikov return, but Barron's injury looms large as Jets fight for playoff life against Seattle.
The Winnipeg Jets received a wave of injury updates on Monday, offering a mix of optimism and uncertainty as they prepare to face the Seattle Kraken.
There was positive news on the ice as both Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov appear set to return to the lineup. The pair took part as full participants in Winnipeg’s morning skate and were involved in line rushes, with both forwards also slotting in on the team’s second power-play unit. Their return provides a timely boost for a team in need of offensive depth down the stretch.
Gustav Nyquist and Colin Miller remain unavailable, though both skated in non-contact jerseys, suggesting they could be nearing a return. Meanwhile, Morgan Barron and Elias Salomonsson did not skate, with Barron currently listed as week-to-week.
The injury situation adds another layer of difficulty for Winnipeg as it tries to stay in the playoff race. According to MoneyPuck, the Jets’ postseason chances sit at just 6.3 percent, leaving little margin for error over the final stretch of the season.
With a challenging schedule ahead and key players still working their way back, the Jets face an uphill battle to keep their playoff hopes alive, making every game and every lineup decision critical in the days ahead.
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