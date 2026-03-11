Jets Recent Mid-Round Draft Steal Continues To Show Early Gem Status

As the Winnipeg Jets push to keep their playoff hopes alive, the organization may already have another reason for optimism brewing in the pipeline.
Winnipeg sits just five points behind the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot, leaving the door open for what could become one of the NHL’s more surprising late-season turnarounds. But even if the club ultimately falls short of a postseason berth, Jets fans have a promising prospect to watch in the coming years with 19-year-old forward Kevin He.
The young winger has enjoyed a breakout season in the Ontario Hockey League, emerging as one of junior hockey’s most productive players. He began the campaign with the Niagara IceDogs before being traded to the Flint Firebirds, continuing his offensive surge after the move.
Through 55 games this season, He has recorded 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points, firmly establishing himself among the OHL’s elite scorers. The Chinese-Canadian forward has been particularly dominant down the stretch. Over his last 24 games, He has tallied 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points, putting him on pace for what could become a career-best season with a projected 76 points.
Beyond his scoring totals, he’s also making history in the sport. Born in Beijing, He first discovered hockey by skating and rollerblading with his father before eventually relocating to North America. He developed his game in minor hockey programs in North York, where his skill set steadily evolved into that of a top junior prospect.
When the Jets selected He in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, he became just the second Chinese-born player ever drafted into the NHL, following Andong Song, who was selected by the New York Islanders in 2015. He later made history again by becoming the first Chinese-born player to sign an NHL contract.
The list of Chinese-born NHL draftees has since grown. Defenseman Haoxi Wang became the third when he was selected 33rd overall by the San Jose Sharks at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
