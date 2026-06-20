Jets Recent Third-Round Pick Commits To Colorado College

Manitoba native Owen Martin brings his high-scoring WHL production and elite two-way defensive play to the Tigers, bolstering Colorado College’s future following his development with Spokane.
As the hockey world turns its attention to the off-season, one of the more compelling storylines across the prospect landscape is where the next generation of talent will be plying their trade in the coming years. For one recent Winnipeg Jets draft pick, that question now has an answer.
According to College Hockey reporter Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, Winnipeg's 2025 third-round pick Owen Martin has committed to Colorado College, where he will join the Tigers for the 2027-28 NCAA season following his remaining time in the WHL.
The 19-year-old Manitoba native is coming off another strong campaign with the Spokane Chiefs, posting 26 goals and 30 assists for 56 points in 65 games. It marked the second consecutive season in which Martin was a near point-per-game player at the WHL level, a encouraging sign of consistency for a player still very much in the early stages of his development.
Colorado College finished last season with a 13-17-6 record and did not qualify for the Frozen Four, but there were flashes of genuine promise throughout the year. The Tigers picked up impressive wins over ranked opponents including UConn, Minnesota Duluth, Providence and North Dakota, suggesting the talent and capability are there even if the consistency proved elusive.
Martin figures to be a welcome addition to a program looking to take the next step as scouting outlets have consistently praised the Oakbank, Manitoba native for his two-way game, pointing to a defensively responsible center.
While his offensive upside has been on full display throughout his time in the WHL, it is his defensive game that truly separates him from many of his peers and gives him a professional profile that translates well at higher levels.
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