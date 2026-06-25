Jets Risk Losing Former First Round Pick As Finnish Defenseman Qualifies As Group-6 UFA

The Jets did bring Heinola up towards the end of this past season, a move that could be read as a final audition or a genuine attempt to reintegrate him into the big league club ahead of a potential re-signing. Whether that late-season callup translates into a new deal remains to be seen, but Winnipeg will need to move quickly. The clock runs out on Wednesday, and if the Jets cannot offer Heinola what he is looking for in terms of both contract and opportunity, another organization almost certainly will.