Jets Select Swedish Sensation Viggo Björck With 8th Overall Pick
Winnipeg bets on elite skill over stature, landing an electrifying playmaker whose dominant international performances and SHL pedigree promise to inject high-octane offense into the Jets’ future core.
With the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday, the Winnipeg Jets selected Viggo Björck, the 18-year-old Swedish forward whose profile has shot up draft boards over the last several months on the back of two dominant international performances.
For a Jets organization in need of offensive firepower and long-term forward depth, it is a swing on one of the most electrifying talents in the entire class.
However, size was part of the conversation with Björck at five-foot-nine. He does not fit the traditional mold of a high-end NHL forward, and that reality will follow him throughout his development.
But the modern game has repeatedly rewarded players who compensate for a lack of size with speed, creativity and an innate ability to put the puck in the net, and Björck has demonstrated all of those qualities in abundance at the highest levels of competition available to a player his age.
It was at the World Juniors where Björck truly announced himself on the international stage. Among the tournament's most electric players from start to finish, he recorded three goals and six assists for nine points in seven games as Sweden claimed their first gold medal since 2012.
What separated Björck from the rest of his draft class was what came next. Rather than letting the World Juniors stand alone as his signature moment, he parlayed that performance into a spot on Sweden's men's World Championships roster, where he more than held his own against current NHL players, posting a goal and five assists for six points in eight games.
Producing at that level against professional competition as a draft-eligible teenager is a remarkable achievement and one that clearly resonated with Winnipeg's front office.
Beneath those international performances sits a foundation built in the SHL, where Björck was one of the rare draft-eligible players to compete in one of the world's most defensively structured leagues.
Suiting up for Djurgårdens, he posted six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 42 games, numbers that carry considerably more weight given the caliber of competition in the SHL compared to most junior circuits.
His fit with Winnipeg felt genuine from the start. Björck confirmed he met with the Jets during the Combine and made clear the conversation left a positive impression. "I really like those guys and it would be great," he said, and Friday night made it official.
Brad Marchand, Cole Caufield, Alex DeBrincat and Logan Stankoven have all carved out significant roles in the modern game despite carrying similar builds to Björck, and the belief around the young Swede is that his offensive ceiling is high enough to follow that same path.
If he does, Winnipeg may look back on this pick as one of the best decisions Kevin Cheveldayoff has made.
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