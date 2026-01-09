Jets Set Dubious NHL Record With Most Recent Loss

The Winnipeg Jets’ season hit a historic low Thursday night as they lost 4-3 at home to the Edmonton Oilers after blowing a 3-1 lead. The defeat marked Winnipeg’s 11th straight loss and set a dubious NHL record with 13 consecutive losses in one-goal games.

Just two seasons ago, the Jets were celebrated for their league-leading defense and consistently kept games close. That defensive strength helped them win tight matchups and turn low-scoring battles into momentum for their offense.

This season, that trend has completely reversed. Winnipeg has struggled to protect leads, find scoring depth, and maintain consistent offensive play. One-goal games that were once opportunities have turned into heartbreaks, resulting in a streak that no team wants and a record that highlights the team’s struggles.

The Jets’ difficulties have fueled speculation about potential roster moves. Forward trade rumors have circulated around Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Edmonton’s Andrew Mangiapane as the team searches for ways to spark its offense and stop the losing streak. Until changes are made or a major turnaround occurs, the Jets risk extending their hold on this unwanted record.

For a team that once thrived in close games, the current reality is stark. The Jets are no longer just losing they are making NHL history for all the wrong reasons.

