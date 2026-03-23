Jets Snap Three-Game Skid vs Rangers To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

The Winnipeg Jets snapped their three-game losing skid Sunday night, defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout to keep their playoff hopes alive.
It was a standout performance from Gabe Vilardi, who recorded a multi-point night and continued his strong season. Vilardi scored his 27th goal of the year on the power play, tying his previous career high, and added an assist on Winnipeg’s opening goal. His offensive contributions proved critical in a tightly contested game.
The Rangers responded later in the game, with depth forward Tye Kartye scoring his sixth goal of the season off an assist from New York captain J.T. Miller.
Vilardi restored Winnipeg’s lead early in the second period with his power-play goal, making it 2-1. New York answered again before the end of the period, capitalizing on a power-play opportunity to tie the game 2-2 heading into the third.
Both teams leaned on strong goaltending from unexpected sources as Winnipeg backup Eric Comrie made 27 saves, while Rangers netminder Dylan Garand impressed in his first career NHL start. Garand made 35 saves and allowed just one goal at even strength, helping keep New York in the game.
After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout, where Kyle Connor scored the winner to secure the victory for Winnipeg.
The win comes at a crucial time for the Jets with 12 games remaining, they sit five points out of a playoff spot and must surpass four teams in the standings. The Colorado Avalanche are currently the only team to have clinched a postseason berth, leaving the rest of the race wide open.
Winnipeg returns to action Tuesday at home against the Vegas Golden Knights and will need to stay hot to keep their playoff chances alive.
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