Jets Stumble Into Olympic Break As Playoff Hopes Quickly Fading

The Winnipeg Jets are enduring a season few could have predicted, as a dramatic reversal from last year’s dominance has left them fighting simply to stay relevant in the playoff race. After finishing as the league’s top regular-season team a year ago, Winnipeg now finds itself among the NHL’s struggling clubs, searching for answers as the season slips away.
The Jets closed out their schedule before the Olympic break with a lopsided 5-1 loss, a defeat that snapped a recent stretch in which they had collected points in 11 of their previous 15 games. Despite that brief surge, Winnipeg enters the break with a 22-26-8 record and sits 11 points outside of a wild card position, leaving little margin for error in the second half.
With the trade deadline looming, Jets management has been weighing its options. Reports suggest the organization has been considering a hybrid approach, both buying and selling, but as the club continues to lose ground, a stronger case for selling may be emerging. The challenge lies in balancing short-term reality with long-term vision.
Even in a disappointing campaign, Winnipeg’s top-end talent has delivered. Mark Scheifele is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, leading the team with 27 goals and 41 assists for 68 points in 56 games. The Kitchener native is on pace for his second 40-goal season and is tracking toward a career high in assists, well beyond his previous mark of 48.
Alongside him, Kyle Connor has been just as effective. The Michigan native has recorded 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points in 56 games and is on pace for a career-high 57 assists and a 94-point season, which would mark the third time in his career he has eclipsed the 90-point plateau.
Completing the line is Gabe Vilardi, who has quietly formed one of the league’s most dangerous trios with Scheifele and Connor. Vilardi has 50 points in 56 games and is within striking distance of a new career high, with projections pointing toward his first 30-goal, 40-assist, and 70-plus point season.
Elsewhere in the lineup, the story has been far less encouraging. Young forward Cole Perfetti has struggled to find consistency, managing just 18 points in 42 games after posting 50 points last season. While still just 24 years old, his down year has been emblematic of the broader offensive issues that have plagued the Jets.
On the blue line, Josh Morrissey has remained a bright spot, continuing his strong play en route to earning a spot on Team Canada’s Olympic roster. Morrissey is on pace for his fourth consecutive season with at least 60 points, once again serving as the anchor of Winnipeg’s defense.
Another notable development has been the breakout of Logan Stanley, who as a pending free agent is enjoying a career year, showing flashes of the first-round potential that led to his selection 18th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. After recording just 14 points last season and scoring only one goal across his first five NHL seasons, Stanley has surged to nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in 55 games.
In goal, Connor Hellebuyck has done his best to keep the Jets competitive, but the workload and defensive struggles in front of him appear to be taking a toll. The Michigan native holds a 13-16-7 record with a 2.79 goals against average and a .900 save percentage in 36 games, numbers that reflect a dip in his pursuit of a third consecutive Vezina Trophy.
As the Jets head into the season’s final stretch, the contrast between last year and this one could not be sharper. While the core of last season’s elite team remains intact, the supporting cast has failed to provide the same impact, leaving the lineup short on scoring depth and consistency.
Whether through calling up young prospects or making strategic moves for players with term, Winnipeg faces difficult decisions ahead. After a season that has gone largely off script, the focus may now shift toward restoring hope and laying the groundwork for a stronger future.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.